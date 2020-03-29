Sign up
Photo 2050
Banana leaves in the morning sun
This week I shall put up shots of leaves-now all very fresh after the rains
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
Margo
ace
@777margo
My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren
2953
photos
291
followers
68
following
561% complete
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon IXUS 185
Taken
20th March 2020 7:24am
banana
,
sun
,
morning
,
the
,
leaves
,
of
,
all
,
now
,
this
,
fresh
,
up
,
after
,
put
,
shots
,
rains
,
week
,
shall
bruni
ace
Uh that sounds like an interesting project. Beautiful morning shot.
March 29th, 2020
