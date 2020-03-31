Previous
Day 3 Leaves by 777margo
Photo 2052

Day 3 Leaves

Monteiro
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Margo

@777margo
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful in colour and shapes !
March 31st, 2020  
Jane ace
You would think with such different colour leaves it was 2 plants. Lovely contrast of the top and underside of the leaves.
March 31st, 2020  
tony gig
Great shot of nature...Fav
March 31st, 2020  
