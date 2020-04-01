Previous
Bird of Paradise From my garden by 777margo
Photo 2053

Bird of Paradise From my garden

1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Margo

@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous - such a lovely flower and the colour echoed in your painting on the wall ! fav
April 2nd, 2020  
Chris ace
Beautiful
April 2nd, 2020  
Martina ace
Gorgeous flower!
April 2nd, 2020  
