Photo 2055
Boatsheds on the Maroochy River that got damaged during the high tide flood
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
Margo
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
Tags
the
,
flood
,
high
,
got
,
tide
,
that
,
during
,
damaged
,
boatshed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh this is a really lovely capture!
April 3rd, 2020
