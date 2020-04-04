Sign up
Photo 2056
A variety of tropical leaves
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
3
0
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
2959
photos
292
followers
68
following
563% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon IXUS 185
Taken
20th March 2020 7:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
a
,
leaves
,
of
,
tropical
,
variety
Karen
Love the mix of colours
April 4th, 2020
CC Folk
ace
Great colors and wild growth! It looks like its reaching for you! :)
April 4th, 2020
Tim L
Like the blast of colour
April 4th, 2020
