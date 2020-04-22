Sign up
Photo 2073
Leaves Series
Came across the most beautiful tree of what looked like a triple Hibiscus. But the amazing thing about it was that on each stem there could be a white & pink flower
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
2978
photos
287
followers
70
following
567% complete
View this month »
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon IXUS 185
Taken
9th April 2020 6:49am
Tags
tree
,
white
,
flower
,
what
,
leaves
,
beautiful
,
pink
,
series
,
&
,
most
,
stem
,
but
,
across
,
amazing
,
hibiscus
,
like
,
there
,
thing
,
could
,
about
,
each
,
triple
,
came
,
looked
