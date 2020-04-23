Sign up
Photo 2074
Leaves Series Very tropical shrub
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
2979
photos
287
followers
70
following
568% complete
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
2074
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon IXUS 185
Taken
16th April 2020 7:27am
Tags
leaves
series
shrub
tropical
very
Loopy-Lou
ace
Gorgeous leaves. Lovely capture
April 23rd, 2020
