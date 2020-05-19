Sign up
Photo 2100
At the ocean edge
19th May 2020
19th May 20
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
3019
photos
286
followers
69
following
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
2095
918
2096
2097
2098
919
2099
2100
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
TRT-LX2
Taken
10th May 2020 7:44am
Tags
the
,
ocean
,
at
,
edge
Monique
ace
Serene shot, like the reflection
May 19th, 2020
