Photo 2102
This is a truck reversing up to the top of our village
They are building new units up the top & there is no turning space Taken from near my front door
21st May 2020
21st May 20
4
0
Margo
ace
@777margo
My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
3021
photos
286
followers
69
following
575% complete
2095
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
2102
2096
2097
2098
919
2099
2100
2101
2102
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
TRT-LX2
Taken
6th May 2020 10:21am
Rob Z
ace
Your village looks so green and neat and tidy - I hope the trucks aren't causing too much trouble. It does look so out of place. :)
May 21st, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely village. I’m always in awe when I see those drivers handle their trucks.
May 21st, 2020
Monique
ace
Your village does like clean, tidy and friendly 👍
May 21st, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a beautiful spot to be living in ! - everything so neat and tidy ! I do not envy any of these truck drivers !! .
May 21st, 2020
