Previous
Next
This is a truck reversing up to the top of our village by 777margo
Photo 2102

This is a truck reversing up to the top of our village

They are building new units up the top & there is no turning space Taken from near my front door
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Margo

ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
575% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Your village looks so green and neat and tidy - I hope the trucks aren't causing too much trouble. It does look so out of place. :)
May 21st, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Lovely village. I’m always in awe when I see those drivers handle their trucks.
May 21st, 2020  
Monique ace
Your village does like clean, tidy and friendly 👍
May 21st, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a beautiful spot to be living in ! - everything so neat and tidy ! I do not envy any of these truck drivers !! .
May 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise