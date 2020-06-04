Sign up
Photo 2116
25 of these Cement trucks have been going through the village today
They are cementing a wall up the top of the village
4th June 2020
4th Jun 20
2
0
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
3040
photos
285
followers
69
following
Sarah 🌸
Very clean and shiny looking trucks! Fingers-crossed they make a beautiful job of the wall!
June 4th, 2020
Wylie
ace
looks a bit oversized for the location, hope it went well!
June 4th, 2020
