White Paper bark by 777margo
White Paper bark

Thought this tree looks very graceful with its curved branches
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Margo

@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
Orion5D ace
yes it does. looks like an inviting place to live at
June 5th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Very graceful...love this.Fav
June 5th, 2020  
Wylie ace
a fascinating tree.
June 5th, 2020  
