Photo 2143
Great day for fishing
Pt Cartwright Boat ramp
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
3
1
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
3072
photos
283
followers
71
following
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
2142
2143
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TRT-LX2
Taken
27th June 2020 12:21pm
Tags
day
,
for
,
great
,
boat
,
fishing
,
ramp
,
pt
,
cartwright
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Looks like a beautimous day!
July 2nd, 2020
Wylie
ace
It looks like a lovely winter day!
July 2nd, 2020
Chris
ace
Love the way the tree frames the people on the pier.
July 2nd, 2020
