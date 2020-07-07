Previous
Next
Skirt around the base of a Piccabeen Palm Tree by 777margo
Photo 2148

Skirt around the base of a Piccabeen Palm Tree

7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Margo

ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
588% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Well spotted, looks like a hula skirt.
July 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise