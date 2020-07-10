Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2151
My new walking shoes- so comfy
I had gone through the soles of the previous pair
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
1
1
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
3080
photos
283
followers
72
following
2144
2145
2146
2147
2148
2149
2150
2151
Monique
ace
👍, it’s all I wear nowadays
July 10th, 2020
