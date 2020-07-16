Sign up
Photo 2157
Folk taking a train ride around the Ginger Factory gardens
Yandina Sunshine Coast
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
3087
photos
283
followers
71
following
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
2151
2152
2153
930
2154
2155
2156
2157
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon IXUS 185
Taken
12th July 2020 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
a
,
ride
,
coast
,
ginger
,
sunshine
,
gardens
,
factory
,
taking
,
folk
,
around
,
yandina
Wylie
ace
what a little beauty! Never been to the ginger farms. Maybe one day we'll be allowed to move around a bit more!
July 16th, 2020
