Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2159
Original door handle of a 1956 Holden
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
3089
photos
285
followers
72
following
591% complete
View this month »
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
Latest from all albums
2153
930
2154
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon IXUS 185
Taken
12th July 2020 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
a
,
of
,
handle
,
holden
,
1956
,
0riginal
Kane Arlow
What a fantastic handle. They almost designed these as a piece of art.
July 18th, 2020
julia
ace
Very cool .. wish we had a door handle like that on our Holden...
July 18th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful door handle!
July 18th, 2020
Diana
ace
What a beauty, my Moms first car was a Holden.
July 18th, 2020
Richard Brown
ace
Very art deco :)
July 18th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
A stylish handle.
July 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close