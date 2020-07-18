Previous
Original door handle of a 1956 Holden by 777margo
Photo 2159

Original door handle of a 1956 Holden

18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Margo

@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
Photo Details

Kane Arlow
What a fantastic handle. They almost designed these as a piece of art.
July 18th, 2020  
julia ace
Very cool .. wish we had a door handle like that on our Holden...
July 18th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful door handle!
July 18th, 2020  
Diana ace
What a beauty, my Moms first car was a Holden.
July 18th, 2020  
Richard Brown ace
Very art deco :)
July 18th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
A stylish handle.
July 18th, 2020  
