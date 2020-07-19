Previous
So this is the 1956 Holden that the door handle belongs too by 777margo
The van is in beautiful condition
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Margo

Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
Kathy A ace
Such a gorgeous car.
July 19th, 2020  
Wylie ace
ha ha, not so much the driver! Beautiful vehicle.
July 19th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Fabulous, is that the original owner getting in?
July 19th, 2020  
Diana ace
The car is a beauty, the driver needs a wash and shave ;-)
July 19th, 2020  
Dianne
A beauty.
July 19th, 2020  
