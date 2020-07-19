Sign up
Photo 2160
So this is the 1956 Holden that the door handle belongs too
The van is in beautiful condition
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
5
0
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
3090
photos
285
followers
72
following
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
2160
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
TRT-LX2
Taken
12th July 2020 1:39pm
Tags
door
,
the
,
beautiful
,
van
,
this
,
too
,
handle
,
holden
,
tha
,
1956
,
belongs
,
conditionso
Kathy A
ace
Such a gorgeous car.
July 19th, 2020
Wylie
ace
ha ha, not so much the driver! Beautiful vehicle.
July 19th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Fabulous, is that the original owner getting in?
July 19th, 2020
Diana
ace
The car is a beauty, the driver needs a wash and shave ;-)
July 19th, 2020
Dianne
A beauty.
July 19th, 2020
