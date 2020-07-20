Previous
The covering of the back wheels of the 1956 Holden by 777margo
Photo 2161

The covering of the back wheels of the 1956 Holden

20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Margo

ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Nice!
July 20th, 2020  
Annie D ace
great shot - they don't make cars like they used to
July 20th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow that's a great oldie!
July 20th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shot and selfie.
July 20th, 2020  
