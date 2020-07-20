Sign up
Photo 2161
The covering of the back wheels of the 1956 Holden
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
Margo
ace
@777margo
My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
3091
photos
284
followers
72
following
2154
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
TRT-LX2
Taken
12th July 2020 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
back
,
wheel
,
s
,
1956
,
holdencovering
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice!
July 20th, 2020
Annie D
ace
great shot - they don't make cars like they used to
July 20th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow that's a great oldie!
July 20th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shot and selfie.
July 20th, 2020
