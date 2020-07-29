Previous
This Yellow Tailed Cockatoo flew into my garden by 777margo
This Yellow Tailed Cockatoo flew into my garden

Not a good clear picture, but I was excited to see one in the garden
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that's exciting, I love these town planners so much!!!! they are not around here now, maybe they headed up to you? (they do migrate around with seasons)
July 28th, 2020  
ZambianLass ace
How exciting
July 28th, 2020  
Decima F ace
Wow, you are lucky, rarely see these in MEL.
July 28th, 2020  
