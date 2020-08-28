Sign up
Photo 2199
Gorgeous colours in the morning sun
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
7
1
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
3135
photos
287
followers
73
following
602% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon IXUS 185
Taken
23rd August 2020 7:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
morning
,
the
,
in
,
colours
,
gorgeous
Lesley
ace
Stunning colours. My sister and I were saying yesterday how much we were looking forward to some autumn hues.
August 28th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful colours!
August 28th, 2020
Wylie
ace
amazing colours!
August 28th, 2020
Nina Ganci
outstanding lighting
fav
August 28th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Wow, those colors!!
August 28th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
August 28th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
The colours just pop.
August 28th, 2020
