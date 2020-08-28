Previous
Gorgeous colours in the morning sun by 777margo
Photo 2199

Gorgeous colours in the morning sun

28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Margo

@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
Lesley ace
Stunning colours. My sister and I were saying yesterday how much we were looking forward to some autumn hues.
August 28th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful colours!
August 28th, 2020  
Wylie ace
amazing colours!
August 28th, 2020  
Nina Ganci
outstanding lighting
fav
August 28th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Wow, those colors!!
August 28th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
August 28th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
The colours just pop.
August 28th, 2020  
