Photo 2204
Railway bridge
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
2
0
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
3140
photos
285
followers
73
following
603% complete
2204
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
TRT-LX2
Taken
23rd August 2020 7:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
railway
Susan Wakely
ace
Great structure. Although solid supports, it does not look strong enough as a train line to me.
September 2nd, 2020
Margo
ace
Susan Many Goods trains pass over this bridge, some almost a mile long
September 2nd, 2020
