Photo 2207
? White Streletzia
This plant is about 10 feet high & has these amazing white flowers, one has to look hard to find them. They are very beautiful
5th September 2020
Margo
@777margo
My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren
Babs
ace
Wow I have never seen a white one before.
September 5th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
the white one I have is probably this one and it is commonly called a travellers palm 😊
September 5th, 2020
