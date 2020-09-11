Sign up
Photo 2213
Pure white rose
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
Margo
ace
@777margo
My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren
2
2
365
Canon IXUS 185
10th September 2020 7:05am
white
rose
pure
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is beautiful and so nicely framed.
September 10th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that's so lovely!
September 10th, 2020
