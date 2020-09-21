Previous
Beautiful cow country near Kenilworth by 777margo
Photo 2222

Beautiful cow country near Kenilworth

21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Margo

ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
Susan Wakely ace
I like a multi coloured herd.
September 21st, 2020  
Wylie ace
a lovely rural scene. I like the way you've aligned the pole and tree - a little disconcerting.
September 21st, 2020  
Marloes ace
Well composed with that pole in front of the tree. Made me smile :)
September 21st, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
So peaceful
September 21st, 2020  
