Dancing at the Feast of Tabernacles last night by 777margo
Photo 2234

Dancing at the Feast of Tabernacles last night

3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Margo

@777margo
My name is Margaret.
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
How lovely to see a live production.
October 2nd, 2020  
Judith Johnson
I must admit I had to look up the Feast of Tabernacles, or Sukkot. I heard it mentioned on the radio recently and believe it is held to celebrate the gathering in of the harvest and also the Jewish exodus from Egypt. I didn't know that it was celebrated with dancing but I think I'm right in saying that people spend time in a temporary shelter called a sukkah. It sounds like a very interesting festival and your photo looks very joyful.
October 2nd, 2020  
Jean ace
pretty dancing!
October 2nd, 2020  
