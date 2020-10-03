Sign up
Photo 2234
Dancing at the Feast of Tabernacles last night
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
3
0
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
3182
photos
286
followers
72
following
612% complete
View this month »
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
2234
Latest from all albums
2228
948
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
2234
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
TRT-LX2
Taken
2nd October 2020 7:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
the
,
of
,
at
,
last
,
dancing
,
feast
,
tabernacles
Susan Wakely
ace
How lovely to see a live production.
October 2nd, 2020
Judith Johnson
I must admit I had to look up the Feast of Tabernacles, or Sukkot. I heard it mentioned on the radio recently and believe it is held to celebrate the gathering in of the harvest and also the Jewish exodus from Egypt. I didn't know that it was celebrated with dancing but I think I'm right in saying that people spend time in a temporary shelter called a sukkah. It sounds like a very interesting festival and your photo looks very joyful.
October 2nd, 2020
Jean
ace
pretty dancing!
October 2nd, 2020
