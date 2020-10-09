Previous
This is the historic Spring Bluff train that takes tourists to Toowoomba by 777margo
Photo 2240

This is the historic Spring Bluff train that takes tourists to Toowoomba

Spring Bluff historic Railway station is also famous for its beautiful gardens in spring
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Margo

@777margo
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Ooo, I'd like a ride on that train for sure!
October 9th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 9th, 2020  
