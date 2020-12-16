Previous
Next
Tile design by my daughter Louisa by 777margo
Photo 2305

Tile design by my daughter Louisa

16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Margo

ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
631% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ricksnap ace
Very creative, lovely colours
December 16th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely!
December 16th, 2020  
John Falconer ace
Great design. Nice shot too.
December 16th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
This is really beautiful
December 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise