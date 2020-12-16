Sign up
Photo 2305
Tile design by my daughter Louisa
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
4
0
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon IXUS 185
Taken
2nd December 2020 7:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
my
,
design
,
daughter
,
by
,
tile
,
louisa
Ricksnap
ace
Very creative, lovely colours
December 16th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely!
December 16th, 2020
John Falconer
ace
Great design. Nice shot too.
December 16th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
This is really beautiful
December 16th, 2020
