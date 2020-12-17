Previous
Next
Full length Xmas tree put up by the security division at the Sunshine Coast Hospital by 777margo
Photo 2306

Full length Xmas tree put up by the security division at the Sunshine Coast Hospital

17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Margo

ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
631% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
LOL, So subtle--not!
December 17th, 2020  
Carolinesdreams ace
Keeping things safe yet festive :) Love the Sunshine Coast. I have a daughter in Brisbane so I used to visit quite often, till this year.
December 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise