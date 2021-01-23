Sign up
Photo 2337
Dying leaf of a very tall Grand White Streletzia
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A4000 IS
Taken
23rd January 2021 7:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
a
,
grand
,
leaf
,
of
,
dying
,
tall
,
very
,
streletzia
