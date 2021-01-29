Previous
Pretty hedge, on my walk . I think it is an Alamanda by 777margo
Pretty hedge, on my walk . I think it is an Alamanda

29th January 2021

Margo

ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
Lesley ace
Super-bright yellows against the shiny green. So pretty.
January 29th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it's a lovely Alamanda!
January 29th, 2021  
