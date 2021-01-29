Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2343
Pretty hedge, on my walk . I think it is an Alamanda
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
2
0
Margo
ace
@777margo
My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren
3317
photos
298
followers
50
following
641% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A4000 IS
Taken
26th January 2021 6:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Super-bright yellows against the shiny green. So pretty.
January 29th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it's a lovely Alamanda!
January 29th, 2021
