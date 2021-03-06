Previous
Loved this unusual clock. As it was ticking away the by 777margo
Photo 2378

Loved this unusual clock. As it was ticking away the

Sailing ketch kept moving up & down in the waves. It was facinating. Saw this in our local Collectorama(antiques show)
6th March 2021

Margo

@777margo
My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren
Babs
What an interesting find
March 6th, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn)
Super cool!
March 6th, 2021  
