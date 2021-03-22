Previous
Shredded bike tyres Who remembers the days???? by 777margo
Photo 2394

Shredded bike tyres Who remembers the days????

At the motor bike exhibition Brisbane
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

Margo

Mave
I've never seen tyres like that!
March 22nd, 2021  
