Australian Gum flowers by 777margo
Photo 2471

Australian Gum flowers

9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Margo

ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
Kathy A ace
Wow, these are lovely, gorgeous colour. I get pink flowers on my tree
June 9th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh golden penda, nice specimen!
June 9th, 2021  
Diana ace
Oh they are gorgeous, never seen these before.
June 9th, 2021  
Dawn ace
Such a lovely colour
June 9th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh so gorgeous - such beautiful colour and fluffiness ! fav
June 9th, 2021  
