Previous
Next
Photo 2471
Australian Gum flowers
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
5
1
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
3462
photos
300
followers
53
following
676% complete
View this month »
2464
2465
2466
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A4000 IS
Taken
2nd June 2021 7:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australian
,
flowers
,
gum
Kathy A
ace
Wow, these are lovely, gorgeous colour. I get pink flowers on my tree
June 9th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooh golden penda, nice specimen!
June 9th, 2021
Diana
ace
Oh they are gorgeous, never seen these before.
June 9th, 2021
Dawn
ace
Such a lovely colour
June 9th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh so gorgeous - such beautiful colour and fluffiness ! fav
June 9th, 2021
