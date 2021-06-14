Previous
Imbill railway station by 777margo
Photo 2476

Imbill railway station

Got my glass ball out to try again & see if I could still take pics through it. not terribly successful, but fun trying
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Margo

Photo Details

Phil Sandford
This is really lovely. I like the composition
June 14th, 2021  
