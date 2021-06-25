Sign up
Photo 2487
Sea shell on the sea shore
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
3479
photos
303
followers
57
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A4000 IS
Taken
20th June 2021 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
the
,
shells
,
on
,
shore
Sian
I have so enjoyed looking through your pictures Margo. I love the Sunday Walk and Beryl in the Ball but this one is just lovely and gentle.
June 25th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
apparently she sells them 🤣
June 25th, 2021
