Photo 2500
Geranium in a glass ball
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
Margo
ace
@777margo
My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren
3492
photos
300
followers
59
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TRT-LX2
Taken
6th July 2021 2:19pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
a
,
ball
,
glass
,
in
,
geranium
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
July 8th, 2021
