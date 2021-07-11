Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2503
This design was in the wheat growing area of France
Note the tractors going around the outside of the circle, during the Tour de France as they passed through Taken off the TV
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
3496
photos
301
followers
59
following
686% complete
View this month »
2497
2498
2499
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
TRT-LX2
Taken
7th July 2021 10:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
note
,
outside
,
france
,
tour
,
the
,
in
,
of
,
design
,
de
,
this
,
growing
,
wheat
,
off
,
through
,
was
,
circle
,
going
,
as
,
they
,
around
,
passed
,
during
,
area
,
taken
,
tractors
,
th
,
tve
Sian
Yes some brilliant tractors in fields on the tour
July 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close