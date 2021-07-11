Previous
This design was in the wheat growing area of France by 777margo
Photo 2503

This design was in the wheat growing area of France

Note the tractors going around the outside of the circle, during the Tour de France as they passed through Taken off the TV
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Margo

@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
Sian
Yes some brilliant tractors in fields on the tour
July 14th, 2021  
