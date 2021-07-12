Previous
Spent many hours watching Tour de France by 777margo
Spent many hours watching Tour de France

Loved the area where the Lavender fields grew, I took this off the TV, so not very good quality
Margo

Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely lavender field and a great event to watch. I have been lucky enough to watch whilst in France some years ago but as a roadside spectator you don’t see much as they move so fast and grouped so close together.
July 14th, 2021  
Margo ace
@wakelys What a wonderful experience you had. Love it when the helicoper flies over the beautiful countryside
July 14th, 2021  
Wylie ace
Wylie 2 gets into the Tour also. Beautiful countryside.
July 14th, 2021  
tony gig
Wonderful.
July 14th, 2021  
