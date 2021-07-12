Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2504
Spent many hours watching Tour de France
Loved the area where the Lavender fields grew, I took this off the TV, so not very good quality
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
3496
photos
301
followers
59
following
686% complete
View this month »
2497
2498
2499
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
TRT-LX2
Taken
7th July 2021 10:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
tour
,
the
,
de
,
lavender
,
hours
,
watching
,
s
,
where
,
many
,
area
,
loved
,
fields
,
grewpent
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely lavender field and a great event to watch. I have been lucky enough to watch whilst in France some years ago but as a roadside spectator you don’t see much as they move so fast and grouped so close together.
July 14th, 2021
Margo
ace
@wakelys
What a wonderful experience you had. Love it when the helicoper flies over the beautiful countryside
July 14th, 2021
Wylie
ace
Wylie 2 gets into the Tour also. Beautiful countryside.
July 14th, 2021
tony gig
Wonderful.
July 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close