Photo 2506
My sister sent me some ornamental cabbage as a part of a boquet
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
Margo
ace
@777margo
My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren
3498
photos
301
followers
59
following
686% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
TRT-LX2
Taken
13th July 2021 10:36am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
me
,
a
,
of
,
my
,
sister
,
ornamental
,
bouquet
,
as
,
cabbage
,
some
,
part
,
sent
