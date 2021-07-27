Sign up
Photo 2514
Basket I made out of old sheets, Rag rug making
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
3
0
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
3506
photos
303
followers
60
following
688% complete
2514
12
3
365
TRT-LX2
6th July 2021 2:01pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
old
of
i
out
rag
basket
rug
made
making
sheets.
Dianne
This is very cool - I especially like the colour combination.
July 27th, 2021
haskar
ace
Well done. Lovely colours.
July 27th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great idea.
July 27th, 2021
