Basket I made out of old sheets, Rag rug making by 777margo
Basket I made out of old sheets, Rag rug making

27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Margo

@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
Dianne
This is very cool - I especially like the colour combination.
July 27th, 2021  
haskar ace
Well done. Lovely colours.
July 27th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great idea.
July 27th, 2021  
