Previous
Next
This is a big Cog that was once a part of the Sugar refinery in my home town by 777margo
Photo 2532

This is a big Cog that was once a part of the Sugar refinery in my home town

It is in the parklands for all to see .I liked the rustic design underneath
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Margo

ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
693% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
almost looks like it could be turned into a hurdy gurdy for the kids
August 14th, 2021  
Rob Z ace
I like your POV for this lovely old rusty item. :)
August 14th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
A great rustic industrial piece.
August 14th, 2021  
plainjaneandnonnonsense ace
Great POV of an interesting subject
August 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise