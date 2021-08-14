Sign up
Photo 2532
This is a big Cog that was once a part of the Sugar refinery in my home town
It is in the parklands for all to see .I liked the rustic design underneath
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
4
1
Margo
ace
@777margo
My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren
3524
photos
302
followers
60
following
Tags
home
town
the
of
design
big
see
this
underneath
sugar
cog
rustic
part
once
refinery
liked
parklands
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
almost looks like it could be turned into a hurdy gurdy for the kids
August 14th, 2021
Rob Z
ace
I like your POV for this lovely old rusty item. :)
August 14th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
A great rustic industrial piece.
August 14th, 2021
plainjaneandnonnonsense
ace
Great POV of an interesting subject
August 14th, 2021
