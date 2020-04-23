Sign up
Photo 906
This snake like riple in the river is a reflection of a white pole reaching out over the river
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
Margo
ace
@777margo
My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren
2980
photos
286
followers
70
following
Views
4
Album
Topics
Camera
Canon IXUS 185
Taken
16th April 2020 6:42am
