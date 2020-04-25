Previous
On my walk this morning a crotcheted poppy was put there on the bridge railing to commemorate ANZAC DAY by 777margo
Photo 907

On my walk this morning a crotcheted poppy was put there on the bridge railing to commemorate ANZAC DAY

25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Margo

@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
Dustyloup ace
I just heard about Anzac day for the first time earlier this week. Living under a rock I guess. Do you make Anzac biscuits?
April 25th, 2020  
Margo ace
@dustyloup No I don't make ANZAC Biscuits. we were blessed when one of the ladies produced a container she made yesterday They were delicious with a cup of tea. Thankyou for commenting
April 25th, 2020  
