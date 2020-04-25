Sign up
Photo 907
On my walk this morning a crotcheted poppy was put there on the bridge railing to commemorate ANZAC DAY
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
2
0
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
2983
photos
286
followers
70
following
248% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Topics
Camera
TRT-LX2
Taken
25th April 2020 6:47am
Exif
View Info
Tags
day
,
bridge
,
the
,
to
,
on
,
anzac
,
commemorate
Dustyloup
ace
I just heard about Anzac day for the first time earlier this week. Living under a rock I guess. Do you make Anzac biscuits?
April 25th, 2020
Margo
ace
@dustyloup
No I don't make ANZAC Biscuits. we were blessed when one of the ladies produced a container she made yesterday They were delicious with a cup of tea. Thankyou for commenting
April 25th, 2020
