Kaiaking on the River by 777margo
Photo 917

Kaiaking on the River

13th May 2020 13th May 20

Margo

@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
Desi
Awesome sense of just "being" in the moment. Superb reflections
May 13th, 2020  
Lovely with their sense of motion on those quiet waters.
May 13th, 2020  
Cool capture.
May 13th, 2020  
Super quietness and tranquillity !
May 13th, 2020  
@seacreature @beryl @kipper1951 @robz Thankyou all for your great comments
May 13th, 2020  
