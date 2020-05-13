Sign up
Photo 917
Kaiaking on the River
13th May 2020
13th May 20
5
2
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
3011
photos
285
followers
68
following
251% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Topics
Camera
Canon IXUS 185
Taken
3rd May 2020 6:17am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
the
,
river
,
on
,
kaiaking
Desi
Awesome sense of just "being" in the moment. Superb reflections
May 13th, 2020
Rob Z
ace
Lovely with their sense of motion on those quiet waters.
May 13th, 2020
Chris
ace
Cool capture.
May 13th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super quietness and tranquillity !
May 13th, 2020
Margo
ace
@seacreature
@beryl
@kipper1951
@robz
Thankyou all for your great comments
May 13th, 2020
