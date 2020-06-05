Sign up
Photo 925
Decided to put a pic of the wall that is to be cemented
Hence the 25 cement trucks through the village
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
0
0
Margo
ace
@777margo
My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren
3042
photos
285
followers
69
following
Views
0
Album
Topics
Camera
TRT-LX2
Taken
2nd June 2020 7:03am
Privacy
Public
Tags
the
,
25
,
village
,
wall
,
cement
,
through
,
that
,
trucks
,
pic
,
decided
,
hence
,
cemented
