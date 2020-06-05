Previous
Next
Decided to put a pic of the wall that is to be cemented by 777margo
Photo 925

Decided to put a pic of the wall that is to be cemented

Hence the 25 cement trucks through the village
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Margo

ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
253% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise