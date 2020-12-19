Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 970
A Xmas Star made by the childrens, ward of the SSCUHospital
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
0
1
Margo
ace
@777margo
Picture updated 30-12-13. My name is Margaret. I live in up-country Queensland..A very fruitful & beautiful area.l I have 7 grandchildren, one...
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Topics
Camera
Canon IXUS 185
Taken
12th December 2020 9:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hospital
,
star
,
xmas
,
made
,
ward
,
childrens
,
sscu
