Previous
Next
Old Woman Bay by 7bullwinkles
57 / 365

Old Woman Bay

A view of Old Woman Bay from the Nokomis Trail in Lake Superior Provincial Park. Look at how calm Lake Superior is. The Nokomis Trail is rugged and gruelling, but offers some wonderful views from several lookouts.
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise