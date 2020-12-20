Previous
Tuscany in Fall by 7bullwinkles
61 / 365

Tuscany in Fall

A classic Tuscan view from the hillsides surrounding Castello di Albola (winery) near Radda in Chianti taken in October 2017. One of many beautiful areas in Tuscany for a car ride.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
