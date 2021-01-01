Previous
Isolation by 7bullwinkles
73 / 365

Isolation

A different take on one of my favourite images. A lonely gondolier as seen on a magical foggy day in Venice, Italy in November 2015 from a Vaporetto near the Rialto bridge. I wish everyone less "isolation" sometime during 2021. Happy New Year!!
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
Photo Details

