Previous
Next
Alaskan Brown Bear by 7bullwinkles
74 / 365

Alaskan Brown Bear

We saw this beautiful Brown Bear on our Alaskan Cruise in July of 2014. I think this guy needs his nails cut. Brown Bears and Grizzly Bear are the same species, but the Brown Bear is larger due to its access to coastal areas and plenty of salmon.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise